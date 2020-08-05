Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) Trading Down 1.3%

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.24 and last traded at $64.34, 53,630 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 191,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 55.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 318.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $272,000.

