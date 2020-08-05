Galore Resources (CVE:GRI) Shares Down 20%

Galore Resources Inc (CVE:GRI) shares traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 60,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 137,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Galore Resources Company Profile (CVE:GRI)

Galore Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Minerales Galore, S.A de C.V., acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It principally owns 100% interest in the Dos Santos gold and base-metal property located in northern Zacatecas State, Mexico. Galore Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.