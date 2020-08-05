Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 46,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 37,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of $6.84 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 42 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

