WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) Trading Up 0.5%

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.86, approximately 208 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.12% of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

