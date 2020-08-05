Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Shares Up 6.3%

Greencastle Resources Ltd (CVE:VGN)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 25,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 57,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The company has a current ratio of 26.87, a quick ratio of 26.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Greencastle Resources Company Profile (CVE:VGN)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, Mining Interests, and Drones. It holds 100% interests in two gold exploration projects, which include the Indian Creek Property located in Lander County, Nevada; and Jewel Ridge located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka mineral trend of Carlin-type gold deposits in Nevada.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Greencastle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencastle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.