INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. AlphaValue lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.38). INTL CONS AIRL/S had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

