INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ICAGY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.50.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.38). INTL CONS AIRL/S had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

