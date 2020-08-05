Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Textron Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Textron in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.67. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Textron by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,610,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,671 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,756,000 after buying an additional 543,821 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,230,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after buying an additional 420,044 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,419,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Textron by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 776,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 369,808 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.