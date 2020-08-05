Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Japan Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of JPXGY stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

Latest News

