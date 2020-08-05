FY2020 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of UDR opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 41.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,061,000 after buying an additional 3,979,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 281.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,293,000 after buying an additional 2,631,823 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $20,637,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1,985.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 498,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of UDR by 337.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 612,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,365,000 after buying an additional 472,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.