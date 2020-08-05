ValuEngine Upgrades KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to “Sell”

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.52. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

