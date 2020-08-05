VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 987,072 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,032,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 604,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 312,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

