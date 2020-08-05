Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,671,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,894,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 875,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 422,525 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,854,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 150,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.37. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

