Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMIAF. Bank of America upgraded IMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IMI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IMIAF opened at $13.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

