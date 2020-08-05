JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JBSAY stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. JBS S A/S has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS S A/S had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

