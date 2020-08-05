Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €100.00 ($112.36) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €93.86 ($105.46).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €65.00 ($73.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sixt has a one year low of €33.30 ($37.42) and a one year high of €100.00 ($112.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

