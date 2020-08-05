IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPSEN S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. IPSEN S A/S has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

