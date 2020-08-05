Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.33) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRE. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.65 ($58.04).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €42.73 ($48.01) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a one year high of €80.00 ($89.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €44.39 and a 200-day moving average of €42.21.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

