-$0.27 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is $0.22. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

URBN stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -459.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

