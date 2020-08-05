INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.79.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

