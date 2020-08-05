FY2020 EPS Estimates for Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Increased by Analyst

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matthews International in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MATW. ValuEngine lowered Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Matthews International stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,474,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 41.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 596,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 82,088 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,028,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 59,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $169,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

