DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $306.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

