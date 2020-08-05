Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

