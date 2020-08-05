Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IKTSF opened at $71.50 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01.

About Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

INTL CONS AIRL/S Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
INTL CONS AIRL/S Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
INTL CONS AIRL/S Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
INTL CONS AIRL/S Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Textron Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Textron Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Japan Exchange Group Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets
Japan Exchange Group Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets
FY2020 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler
FY2020 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler
ValuEngine Upgrades KINGFISHER PLC/SH to “Sell”
ValuEngine Upgrades KINGFISHER PLC/SH to “Sell”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report