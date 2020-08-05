UOL Group (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

UOL Group (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of UOL Group stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

About UOL Group

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; retails used cars under the Republic Auto brand; distributes BYD electric forklifts; manufactures and distributes automotive components, as well as provides automotive rental, fleet management, and after-sales services; and offers motor vehicles and motorcycles consumer financing, heavy equipment financing, banking, and general and life insurance services.

