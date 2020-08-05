$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis lowered their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 14,900 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $174,330.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 10,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,900.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

