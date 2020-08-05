FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Issued By KeyCorp

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. KeyCorp has a “Positive” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Shares of V stock opened at $192.29 on Tuesday. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.05. The company has a market cap of $373.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

