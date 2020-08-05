-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.