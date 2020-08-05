Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.95 ($93.20).

ETR:FME opened at €75.24 ($84.54) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €76.27 and a 200 day moving average of €70.82. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($91.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

