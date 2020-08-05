Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($3.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($2.60). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 208.14% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

