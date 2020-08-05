Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.16. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.