-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 11,365 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $366,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,654 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,681. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 0.97. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

