-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 11,365 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $366,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,654 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,681. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 0.97. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Air France-KLM
Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Air France-KLM
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share
-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte Inc This Quarter
-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte Inc This Quarter
Capitala Finance Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share
Capitala Finance Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share
$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nokia Oyj This Quarter
$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nokia Oyj This Quarter
$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit This Quarter
$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report