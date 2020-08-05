Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Capitala Finance reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capitala Finance.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Capitala Finance has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.88.

Capitala Finance stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 32.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth $37,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share
