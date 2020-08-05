$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Nokia Oyj also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 137,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

