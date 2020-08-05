$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on IRET shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

IRET stock opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $85.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,811,000 after purchasing an additional 885,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $12,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,800,000 after acquiring an additional 129,924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter worth about $4,849,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 118.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

