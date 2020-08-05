Superior Plus (SPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Superior Plus to post earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$840.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$980.50 million.

Shares of SPB opened at C$11.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -787.33. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$5.97 and a 12-month high of C$13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,800.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.15.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

