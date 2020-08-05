HMS (HMSY) to Release Earnings on Friday

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect HMS to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. HMS has set its FY 2020

Persons that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HMS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMSY opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMSY. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HMS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

