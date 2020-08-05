Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brewin Dolphin (BRW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brewin Dolphin (LON: BRW):

7/23/2020 – Brewin Dolphin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 350 ($4.31). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 360 ($4.43).

7/23/2020 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/23/2020 – Brewin Dolphin had its price target raised by analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 360 ($4.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/8/2020 – Brewin Dolphin had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 360 ($4.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Brewin Dolphin had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 350 ($4.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.50. The company has a market cap of $800.54 million and a PE ratio of 16.92.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

