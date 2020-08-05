Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for West Fraser Timber (WFT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE: WFT) recently:

7/29/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$63.00.

7/15/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$55.00.

6/15/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$53.00.

Shares of WFT opened at C$65.76 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$68.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.67%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

