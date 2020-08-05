Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for West Fraser Timber (WFT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE: WFT) recently:
- 7/29/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$63.00.
- 7/15/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$55.00.
- 6/15/2020 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$53.00.
Shares of WFT opened at C$65.76 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$68.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.67%.
