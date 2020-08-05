Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Air Canada (ACDVF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF):

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2020 – Air Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

7/28/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.97. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $40.31.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.