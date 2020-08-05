Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Air Canada (ACDVF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF):
- 8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2020 – Air Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.
- 7/28/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2020 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/24/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.97. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $40.31.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.
Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.