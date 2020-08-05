Renault (RNO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Renault (EPA: RNO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2020 – Renault was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($24.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Renault was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Renault was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($24.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Renault was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Renault was given a new €28.00 ($31.46) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($24.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Renault was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($24.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Renault was given a new €15.00 ($16.85) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Renault was given a new €30.00 ($33.71) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Renault was given a new €28.00 ($31.46) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Renault stock opened at €22.42 ($25.19) on Wednesday. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($113.15). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.01.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

