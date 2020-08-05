CanWel Building Materials Group (CWX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE: CWX) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

7/22/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.

7/9/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.00.

6/16/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.75.

6/16/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.

6/16/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.

6/16/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

6/15/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

Shares of CWX stock opened at C$6.07 on Wednesday. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd has a 52-week low of C$2.73 and a 52-week high of C$6.13. The stock has a market cap of $454.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.29.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd alerts:

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$326.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$309.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.29%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.