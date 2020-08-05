Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shares Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $178.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Varian Medical Systems traded as high as $175.57 and last traded at $175.23, 112,646 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 602,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.17.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.30.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.