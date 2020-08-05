Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Eli Lilly And Co earned a media sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Eli Lilly And Co’s ranking:

Shares of LLY opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 200.78% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

