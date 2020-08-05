PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 0.9% on Insider Buying Activity

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.42, 168,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,264,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Specifically, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 103,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $832,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 876,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,421.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,693 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,046,000. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 42.2% during the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,714,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 508,543 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.