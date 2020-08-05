NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 1.60

News headlines about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted NVIDIA’s analysis:

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $449.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $276.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $449.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.