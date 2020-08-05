KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S stock opened at $129.40 on Monday. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.73.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

