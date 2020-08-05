L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRLCY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L OREAL CO/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $66.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

