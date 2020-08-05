Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DNB Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.02 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

