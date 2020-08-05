ValuEngine Upgrades KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Hold

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $19.30 on Monday. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.57.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

